Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 187 ($2.34) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.71).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Synthomer
Synthomer Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Synthomer
In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,006.26). Company insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.