Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 187 ($2.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.71).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 47.92 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.10 ($2.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -958.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,006.26). Company insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

