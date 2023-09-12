Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 5.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 54,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,283,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

