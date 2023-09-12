TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.89%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

