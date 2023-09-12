TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,910 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up 8.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $52,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

