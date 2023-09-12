Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.00 and its 200 day moving average is $299.32.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of RH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,997,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

