Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 760,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 24.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 257,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 55.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 429,681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stitch Fix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

