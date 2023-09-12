Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
SFIX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 760,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.24.
Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix
In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stitch Fix
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.