TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Decreased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

