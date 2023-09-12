Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.