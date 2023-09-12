Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Tenable stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

