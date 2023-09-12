Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $868.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

