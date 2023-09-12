Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion and approximately $26.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,437,198,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,025,993,201 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
