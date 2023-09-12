Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.