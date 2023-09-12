Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 4.1% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,828,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $699,350. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

