The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.