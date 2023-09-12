The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 6,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.