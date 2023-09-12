The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans $0.10 Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 6,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

