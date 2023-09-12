The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 22nd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 12,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $520,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

