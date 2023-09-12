The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 22nd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 12,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
