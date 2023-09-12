The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 13,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

