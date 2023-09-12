The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

