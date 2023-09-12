The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $37.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 212,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,126. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,822 shares of company stock valued at $797,735. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,666,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

