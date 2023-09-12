The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

GS stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.13. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

