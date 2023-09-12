The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.20.

HSBC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 1,930,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,420. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HSBC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

