The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 360.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,020,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

