Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164.32 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $164.32 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,077.45 or 0.99894001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01637724 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,769,196.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

