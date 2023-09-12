Thryv’s (THRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 22,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,627. Thryv has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $650.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thryv by 327.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

