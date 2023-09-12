Thunder Brawl 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,322.10 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $23,726.28 and $11,322.10 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00012775 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $6,323.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

