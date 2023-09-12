Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 1.1%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.42. Approximately 823,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,313,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.44.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

