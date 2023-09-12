Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMLF. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

