Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TOU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOU

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.