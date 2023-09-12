Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
TSE:TOU traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
