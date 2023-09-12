TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
