Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 2,018 call options.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -3.01. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.23 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 378.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 29.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 55,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

