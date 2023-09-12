Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 4,763 call options.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 3,915,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.