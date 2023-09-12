TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.2 %
TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.50.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7721963 EPS for the current year.
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
