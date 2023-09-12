TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TA. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.05.

TSE TA opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.55. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of C$625.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4345357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

