Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Down 2.4 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

TCL.A stock opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$896.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.