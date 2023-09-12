Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
TCL.A has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
