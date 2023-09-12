TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $877.49. 8,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $883.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

