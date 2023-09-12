Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,614,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,509,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 10.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

