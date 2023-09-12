TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $60,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,864 shares of company stock worth $777,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.3 %

TransUnion stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 218,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.