Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,207,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,260,683.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,207,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,260,683.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,493,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,475. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

