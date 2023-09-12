Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TOLWF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 15,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.89.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.