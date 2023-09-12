TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

TPVG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 77,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

