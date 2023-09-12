Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Featured Articles

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

