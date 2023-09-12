Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $26.53.
