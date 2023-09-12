Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TFINP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $26.53.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Financial
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.