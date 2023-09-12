Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 37,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $74.40.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.