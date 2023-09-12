U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,990 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 4,674,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

