U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.88. 217,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 743,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

