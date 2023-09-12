Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,888. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

