UBS Group Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

