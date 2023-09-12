Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $46.74 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13624387 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,104,876.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

