United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.9 %

UG stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

