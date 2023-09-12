Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 1,472,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,993,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at $16,874,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at $16,874,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,621 shares of company stock worth $24,534,143. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

